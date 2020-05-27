Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Rajasthan Villagers For Helping Animals
Shraddha Kapoor shared an article on social media where villagers in Rajasthan have dug reservoirs for thirsty animals.
Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is an advocate for the safety and protection of animals. She is impressed by the efforts of some villagers in Rajasthan who have been doing their bit to help animals.
She lauded the efforts of the villagers: "The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan's Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts."
The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan's Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts💫💜https://t.co/S5uCxiMrCB— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 26, 2020
Recently, Shraddha shared a poem on social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside zoos.
"A lot of us are feeling anxious and 'caged' during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life?" she had begun her post.
"Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom?" she posted.
