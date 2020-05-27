Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Rajasthan Villagers For Helping Animals

Shraddha Kapoor shared an article on social media where villagers in Rajasthan have dug reservoirs for thirsty animals.

IANS

May 27, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Rajasthan Villagers For Helping Animals
Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is an advocate for the safety and protection of animals. She is impressed by the efforts of some villagers in Rajasthan who have been doing their bit to help animals.

The actress shared an article on social media where villagers in Rajasthan have dug reservoirs for thirsty animals.

She lauded the efforts of the villagers: "The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan's Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts."

Recently, Shraddha shared a poem on social media from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside zoos.

"A lot of us are feeling anxious and 'caged' during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life?" she had begun her post.

"Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom?" she posted.

