Shraddha Kapoor Pens b'day Wish for 'Precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him.

IANS

Updated:September 3, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Pens b'day Wish for 'Precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him.

Actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him.

Shraddha posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her father in a loose green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans.

"Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe," she wrote with the picture.

Shakti's son, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, too, wished him on social media. He uploaded a picture in which we can see Shakti holding baby Siddhanth in his arms.

"Happy birthday Pop. I love you. Thank you for everything," he captioned the image.

