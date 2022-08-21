CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » Lifestyle » Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In An Orange Devnaagri Anarkali
1-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In An Orange Devnaagri Anarkali

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 15:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Does she not look absolutely festive ready in this outfit and make-up? (Source: Instagram)

Does she not look absolutely festive ready in this outfit and make-up? (Source: Instagram)

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

The festive season has started and our Bollywood stars are serving us stunning looks almost every day and style queen Shraddha Kapoor recently took everyone’s breath away with her brand new desi look.

The ‘Stree’ actress was seen sporting a beautiful silk Devnaagri orange anarkali which had gorgeously done ivory embroidery around it. U-neck anarkalis are back in fashion and this is the proof of it.

Shraddha made for the perfect desi girl as she accessorised her look with jhumkas and kadas. Her heeled kolapuris most definitely completed her look. And, one has got to admit- minimalistic make-up and bindi go so well together.

This is such a simple and relatable girl-next-door look that we are completely rooting for!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 15:34 IST
last updated:August 21, 2022, 15:34 IST