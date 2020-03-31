Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor Works Out on Terrace Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Videos

The coronavirus lockdown cannot stop Shraddha Kapoor from keeping fit as she works out on her house terrace.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 31, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Works Out on Terrace Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Videos
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been constantly interacting with her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos amid countrywide lockdown. The actress has once again delighted her fans with her terrace workout clips.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Being Home.” She also used the hashtags stay safe and stay home to urge people to remain indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a comment on her post, writing, “Hehehehe too good this app is (sic)."

The Baaghi 3 actress, few days ago, shared view of the clear sky from her terrace. This workout clip shared by the actress got enormous love from her followers.

The Ek Villain star had shared a throwback picture from her childhood. In this image, she can be seen wearing a white dress.

As soon as Shraddha uploaded the picture, it got flooded with comments and likes.

View this post on Instagram

Being home 🏡✨💜 #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

As the country is under a 21-day lockdown, Shraddha advised her fans to follow it and not to venture out of their homes during these days on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Please STAY HOME 💜

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha has urged netizens to use this time to do productive things like learning something new or doing meditation. She recommended them that they can also use this time to practice a healthy lifestyle and spend time with their families.

