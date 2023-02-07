Shraddha Kapoor, who is now preoccupied with the promotion of her next movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor, is leaving no stone unturned with her fashion choices. The actress frequently posts glimpses of her trendy wardrobe, which includes printed summer dresses, coordinated pantsuits, contemporary jeans with crop tops, and body-con dresses.

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a bunch of photos from her most recent photoshoot where she donned a chic pale pink three-piece mini outfit, adding to her collection of eye-catchy looks. The pictures serve as the ideal example of how even the most minimal stylistic efforts go a long way. Shraddha Kapoor shared the gorgeous picture with a caption that read, ”It’s Monday! Let’s slay today."

Lakshmi Lehr, a well-known celebrity stylist, dressed the actress for the photoshoot where she wore a pale pink gown by the brand Gnama. Shraddha Kapoor’s fans left compliments on the post as soon as it was shared. One user commented, “Pretty in pink."

Shraddha’s outfit, a light pink ensemble, features a corset top with a plunging neckline and a mini skirt layered with a long blazer. The corset top comes with front tie closures, an asymmetric cropped hem and a structured and fitted bust. On the other hand, the skirt has a high-rise waistline, a body-hugging silhouette, and a mini-length.

Shraddha Kapoor’s corset and miniskirt ensemble was highlighted with a similar pink jacket. The jacket has lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves with gathered detail on the cuffs, a long hem length, an open front, and a tailored fitting. The look was completed with minimal accessories. She opted for statement star-shaped earrings, stacked bracelets and a simple ring.

The subtle and classy makeup totally upped the look with a dewy natural face, light pink lips, subtle eyeshadow and mascara to finish the look. Her hair which was centre parted into open wavy curls perfectly complemented the chic look

One of the most-awaited Bollywood movies of 2023, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s first onscreen appearance in a film and is helmed by Luv Ranjan.

