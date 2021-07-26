Shravana 2021: Rituals To Be Followed While Worshipping Lord Shiva

The holy month of Shravana is considered to be Lord Shiva’s favourite. This month is extremely important in terms of rituals and worship of the Hindu god. People observe a fast on each Monday of Sharavana and continue doing so for 16 Mondays. Devotees also go out on Kanwar Yatra. This year, however, the Kanwar Yatra has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Let us know a few things about the Holy month of Sawan and how it is observed:

On this day, women, especially unmarried women, worship Lord Shiva by keeping a fast, wishing for a good husband. Along with this, the Rudrabhishek of the god is also done. The Shravana Monday is more important for unmarried women because it is said that observing this fast rewards women with the kind of husband they want.

Girls wake up early in the morning on Monday and clean their house. After the house is cleaned, they take a bath by adding black sesame or water from the Ganges to the bathing water. After bath, they wear light-colored clothes and worship the Shivlinga.

During the puja, the Shivlinga is cleaned with water or ‘Panchamrit’. Cannabis, datura, and other leaves are offered to lord Shiva rituals. The mantra ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ is chanted repeatedly by the devotees.

Here, you would do well to remember that turmeric and basil leaves are two things that should never be offered to Lord Shiva. If you’re praying for the long life of your husband, then married women should chant five times. Unmarried girls should also chant five ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ five times to wish for a good husband.

While performing the puja, keep 4 or 8 green bangles on the plate of offering. After the puja is over, offer the green bangles to Goddess Parvati. After offering, hold those bangles in your hands. Doing this ritual is said to increase the love between husband and wife.

