Shreesh Chandra Mishra's Book Sapno Ke Aar Paar Carries Hundred Years of Film History

Three books, Sapno Ke Aar Paar, Kavita Mai Manushya and Azadi Se Pehle, Azadi Ke Baad, published by Sandheesh Prakashan were launched at Jawaharlal Nehru National Youth Center in New Delhi on November 2. Sapno ke Aar Paar is a collection of articles penned by late journalist Shreesh Chandra Mishra on films. Suryanath Singh, co-editor of Jansatta, is the author of Kavita Mein Manushya while senior journalist Raj Khanna wrote Azadi se Pehle, Azadi ke Baad.

Dignitaries, including Pankaj Ramendu, journalist Pratibha Shukla, Parul Sharma, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, and journalist Manohar Nayak expressed their views on Shreesh Chandra Mishra’s book Sapne Ke Aar Paar. This book has been edited by Shubhra Mishra, daughter of Shreesh Chandra Mishra. The speakers underlined the importance of this book and said that Shreesh Chandra Mishra’s book is a milestone in the review of trends in Hindi cinema.

The book gives detailed information on the history of cinema, the campaigns of the actors, and the increasing role of women in Indian cinema as a whole.

While delivering his speech, Pankaj Ramendu said that the books are proof of the author’s fine eye for detail. He said while critics today do not go past the narrative of films, this book captures the nuances of the film’s technical aspects as well as performances.

Senior journalist Shailesh Yadav said that hundred years of film history have been preserved in the articles of the book and that every article in the book has its own story. He talked about how we sing the patriotic song ‘Ae mere Watan ke Logo’ on Independence Day or Republic day but are mostly unaware of the history of the song. The book contains full information on how Kavi Pradeep wrote the song in form of an interview with Shreesh Mishra.

Senior anchor of Doordarshan Ashwini Kumar Mishra, President of Indian Media Journalists Association Bala Bhaskar, Ram Gopal Yadav and publisher Hari Krishna Yadav also expressed their views on the book.

