Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need to Know

In Hindu belief, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu is Shri Krishna whose birthday is celebrated as Janmashtami every year. The festival is special not just for India but other countries as well. On this day, the devotees of Lord Krishna put up ‘Jhankis’ and offer prayers. As per Hindu Panchang, Lord Krishna’s birthday is celebrated every year on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month’s Krishan Paksha, which falls in August–September as per the English calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, August 30.

On this occasion, the devotees spend their day observing a fast. Puja is performed at night and people break their fast after feeding lord Krishna with ‘Bhog’. In Hindu Shastra, the fast kept on Janmashtami is given the status of ‘Vratraj’. It is believed that observing this fast bears more fruit than keeping multiple fasts throughout the year. The auspicious date and time of Janmashtami is Monday, August 30. Nishith Puja Muhurat is from 23:59:27 to 24:44:18 — that is 44 minutes. Janmashtami Paran Muhurat is on August 31 after 05:57:47 in the morning.

The devotees prepare their place of worship from early in the morning. Various things and clothes are brought to decorate Lord Krishna. It is believed that the complete makeup of Lord Krishna on this day makes him very happy and he grants wishes to his devotees. The things that can be used to decorate him include Palna – since lord Krishna’s Ladoo Gopal Swaroop is worshipped on this day. New clothes, mukut with mor pankh, shankh, bansuri, sudarshan chakra, kundal-mani, mala, sharang dhanush, payal, gada. Lord Krishna also really liked cows, tulsi, makhan-mishri and pangeere.

These things are very dear to Lord Krishna and he likes keeping them with him. Hence, even the devotees bring these things with them.

