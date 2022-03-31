Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust's Music Festival Begins on April 2 in Pune

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust organises a music festival every year between Gudi padwa and Ram Navami in Pune. The music festival was cancelled last year due to the raging pandemic. To the delight of music lovers, it will be held this year. The festival will start on Saturday, April 2 and will continue for nine days.

For the last several years, the festival has been held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Pune. The music festival, which started way back in 1984, is the only Indian music festival that has free entry for visitors. Special guests for the event include Kedar Jadhav, Nitin Daithankar, Sanjay Upadhye, Ajay Gaikwad and Abhijit Jadhav.

Many veterans in the field of music and culture will be seen performing at the festival this year. This festival is unique because it allows performing even to some young artists. The festival plunges every attendee into a serene sense of happiness with its harmonious tones. The attendees can enjoy violin performances on Saturday evening from 5.30 to 6.30.

The festival offers an enriching experience to people who love Indian classical music as maestros Pt. Shounak Abhisheki and Manjusha Kulkarni Patil will grace the music festival. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust has issued an informative leaflet which gives all the details about the music festival.

Many social initiatives under the aegis of Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust have been carried out. For example, the trust provides educational and financial support to deprived children and the facility of microfinance to small businessmen.

In March 2014, the Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust provided relief to the farmers, whose crops were damaged by heavy rains and hailstorms. The trust also built houses for 12 farmers from Nimgaon Ketaki in the Pune district.

