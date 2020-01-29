Shruti Haasan Celebrates Birthday in London Doing the 'Dweeby Dance’
Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday in London and shared a candid video from her outing in the city streets. Watch below.
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has thanked all her fans for making her day special. Shruti, who is currently holidaying in London, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a clip in which she can be seen performing a ‘Dweeby Dance’ on the streets of London.
Along with video, she wrote, “I feel loved and thankful and happy and blessed! I’m such a lucky girl. Thank you to everyone for your wishes and love and especially to my incredible online family who even started my website for me today!”
Shruti also thanked her friends in London and said that she enjoyed celebrating her birthday in peace.
“This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me,” the actress further stated.
The 34-year-old actress also told her fans how we all are the bearers of our own actions and that everything is possible with the right amount of effort.
View this post on Instagram
My happy birthday dance 💃🏻 today I feel loved and thankful and happy and blessed! I’m such a lucky girl ❤️ so to celebrate here’s a dweeby dance 😁 Thankyou to everyone for your wishes and love and especially to my incredible online family who even started my website for me today !! My dearest friends in London with whom I can have a quiet and lovely birthday and my family and friends back home waiting for me. This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in !! I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me. I know now that though it takes time and sometimes the effort seems too much .. the life you want and the life you see in your mind is always yours to take and yours to make ! So this happy dance is from the inside ... not so graceful but fully real and 100 percent crazy 😜
Shruti Haasan will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film Krack starring superstar Ravi Teja. She is also filming for S.P Jananathan’s directorial Laabam, which will hit the big screen this year.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Winning CNW League Meeting in South Africa
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues
- Hope They Play for 6 Hours and Get Tired: Alexander Zverev Jokes About Nadal vs Thiem
- Apple Sets a New Revenue Record as iPhones And AirPods Set Sales Charts on Fire