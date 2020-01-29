Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shruti Haasan Celebrates Birthday in London Doing the 'Dweeby Dance’

Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday in London and shared a candid video from her outing in the city streets. Watch below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Shruti Haasan Celebrates Birthday in London Doing the 'Dweeby Dance'
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has thanked all her fans for making her day special. Shruti, who is currently holidaying in London, took to the photo-sharing platform to share a clip in which she can be seen performing a ‘Dweeby Dance’ on the streets of London.

Along with video, she wrote, “I feel loved and thankful and happy and blessed! I’m such a lucky girl. Thank you to everyone for your wishes and love and especially to my incredible online family who even started my website for me today!”

Shruti also thanked her friends in London and said that she enjoyed celebrating her birthday in peace.

“This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me,” the actress further stated.

The 34-year-old actress also told her fans how we all are the bearers of our own actions and that everything is possible with the right amount of effort.

View this post on Instagram

My happy birthday dance 💃🏻 today I feel loved and thankful and happy and blessed! I’m such a lucky girl ❤️ so to celebrate here’s a dweeby dance 😁 Thankyou to everyone for your wishes and love and especially to my incredible online family who even started my website for me today !! My dearest friends in London with whom I can have a quiet and lovely birthday and my family and friends back home waiting for me. This year has been life changing in many ways and I’m so thankful for the phase of life I’m in !! I’m doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I’m grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I’m thankful for my support systems and the love they give me. I know now that though it takes time and sometimes the effort seems too much .. the life you want and the life you see in your mind is always yours to take and yours to make ! So this happy dance is from the inside ... not so graceful but fully real and 100 percent crazy 😜

A post shared by @ shrutzhaasan on

Shruti Haasan will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film Krack starring superstar Ravi Teja. She is also filming for S.P Jananathan’s directorial Laabam, which will hit the big screen this year.

