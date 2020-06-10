Take the pledge to vote

Shruti Haasan Garners 14 Million Insta Followers, Sends Out 'Super Cheesy' Thank You Message

Shruti Haasan has a "super cheesy" way to celebrate 14 million followers on Instagram. She says it has been really amazing connecting with her fans during this "super strange time in history".

IANS

Updated:June 10, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Shruti Haasan Garners 14 Million Insta Followers, Sends Out 'Super Cheesy' Thank You Message
Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has a "super cheesy" way to celebrate garnering 14 million followers on Instagram. She says it has been really amazing connecting with her fans during this "super strange time in history".

"Here's a super cheesy Thankyou to my Instagram family for my 14 million," she wrote along with a fun video.

"I love you all and am so thankful for all the love you show me everyday… it's been a super strange time in history and everyone has so many weird emotions right now but it's been so amazing connecting with all of you and sharing my life and seeing yours," she added.

During the lockdown period, she has been using Instagram to connect with fans, and sharing her routine and cooking videos.

Recently, she shared that she is in no mood to let negativity come into her life, and seeks only good vibes.

"Good vibes only," she wrote along with the emojis of three monkeys depicting "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

Along with the post, she also posted a collage of three of her black-and-white photographs. In one, she covers her eyes, in one her mouth and in another her ears -- indicating that she is also not in the mood to "hear, see or speak evil".

