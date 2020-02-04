Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics

The actresses have recreated the poses in which Raja Ravi Varma painted his muses for a calendar to celebrate the work of Naam Charitable Trust.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
South actresses Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan have replicated the beautiful muses of legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma for a calendar shoot. Wearing the same clothes and jewellery, the actresses have recreated the poses in which the celebrated artist painted his muses.

The replication was shot by photographer G Venket Ram, and the recreation is so accurate that it's hard to tell the photograph from the original paintings from the 19th century. Samantha shared her picture, recreating Varma's painting of a woman holding a fruit. "Always the best working with you @venketramg... recreating Ravi varmas work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project .. Thankyou," she wrote in the caption.

Ramya recreated Varma's painting of Damayanti, dressed in a red sari, talking to the swan who told her about King Nala's love for her. "Recreating Ravi Varmas work for NAAM ...feeling blessed thank you @suhasinihasan for this wonderful opportunity and @venketramg your the best.....glad to have been a part of this project," she wrote.

Shruti recreated two paintings of Raja Ravi Varma - one of a lady by a river while the other is of Rani of Kurupam. She is dressed in a purple saree for one and in a blue saree for another, the colours matching the exact originals. "Such an incredible experience shooting for this and such an honour to be associated with this cause !! Thankyou @suhasinihasan Akka for making me a part of something so memorable," she shared.

The calendar has been launched for Naam Charitable Trust, which completed a decade of work in women empowerment.

