1-min read

Shruti Haasan Ticks Boxes On Her 'Weirdo Checklist'

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself in a black ensemble and red lipstick, saying that she ticked off boxes from her "weirdo checklist."

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Shruti Haasan Ticks Boxes On Her 'Weirdo Checklist'
credits - Shruti Haasan instagram

Actress Shruti Haasan made a "weirdo checklist" and has ticked off all the boxes.

In a new post on social media, Shruti has shared a photograph, where she turns up in a black ensemble and red lipstick.

"WEIRDO CHECKLIST Midnight make up experiments (tick mark emoji) random red goth palette Access(tick mark emoji) insomnia (tick mark emoji) share on socials for no real reason (tick mark emoji) chocolate cravings (tick mark emoji) #mustbetheeclipse #capricorn #blameitontheplanets," she wrote.

Recently, Shruti shared that she is missing performing on stage.

Amid lockdown, Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has been cooking, cleaning and spending time with her pet cat, going by her social media posts.

Shruti made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film Luck. She was later seen in Hindi films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ramayya Vasthavayya and Behen Hogi Teri.

In South, she has worked in hits like Gabbar Singh, Yevadu and Puli among others films. She will next be seen in Telugu movie Krack and Laabam, a Tamil film.

