1-min read

Shruti Seth Posts Gorgeous Close-Up Shot Without Makeup, Says 'Eat Clean, Hydrate, Sleep'

Actress Shruti Seth has shared a few tips for good skin with a new Instagram selfie.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Shruti Seth Posts Gorgeous Close-Up Shot Without Makeup, Says 'Eat Clean, Hydrate, Sleep'
Actress Shruti Seth has shared a few tips for good skin with a new Instagram selfie. The selfie, shot in extreme close-up, captures water droplets on Shruti's face. She has a towel wrapped on her wet hair.

"Sans make-up, Eat clean, Hydrate, Sleep. Stay positive. Repeat," she wrote with tick mark emojis, to underline the fact that she is following the regime ardently.

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been flaunting their natural look on social media.

In July, Shruti, who is best known for her role in the TV show "Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat", went down memory lane and shared a rare photo of the time she was pregnant with daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday. She has also been sharing her workout from home routines.

On the work front, Seth was last seen on the big screen in 2011 musical-comedy film, My Friend Pinto. She has also appeared in a web-series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, which premiered on Amazon Prime earlier this year. On the small screen, she was seen in Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do on Star Plus, which got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak but eventually got cancelled.

