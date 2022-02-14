Shruti Seth Shares A Video Of Nailing A Headstand On Instagram

Shruti Seth is so much into fitness and yoga, and it shows on her social media. The actress has been posting about her fitness and workout routine. She was on break for a while, but now she is back with zest.

Her Instagram is filled with her workout and fitness videos, and she has been a great inspiration for her fans. Yesterday she shared a video on Instagram in which she is performing a headstand. The video has been liked by many, and she is getting praised in the comments. The caption of the video expresses how amazing and accomplished she is feeling. The caption says, “The indescribable joy of a headstand". You can see in the video that her body has great pause and balanced. She does seem to have an issue and easily get her in the position of headstand.

There are many benefits of performing a headshot

Provide calmness to your mind

increase the capacity of your lungs and make them healthier

Boost your digestion

Make your upper body strong

Strength your core

Straighten your spine

It is important that you start slow and slowly master the headstand as forcing your body to do so can cause you health problems or injury, Shruti is a great example to follow when it comes to yoga and workout. She has always loved by her fans back in the days when she used to be part of sitcoms like Shararat, Balveer, and more. She is still a great inspiration as she promotes yoga and mental health through her social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZOayaJArAj/

