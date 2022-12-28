Starting a new business requires money, hard work, patience, and luck. Fresh stock, skilled labour, and a prime location combined with a will gets you settled and helps you achieve success. Three things determine our success in life- concentration of mind, determined effort and will of God. The first two factors depend upon us. Whereas, the will of God is determined by the muhurat we choose.

“The word ‘Muhu’ means Moment and ‘rat’ means order. The auspicious muhurat cannot change the conditions, but it can change the direction of destiny. The shubh muhurat is suggested by astrologers after studying the combination of panchang. Tithi, Vaar, nakshatra, Karan and Yoga are considered in panchang. The most auspicious nakshatra to launch any business is Pushya, Chitra, Ashwini, Revati and Anuradha. These Nakshatra bring money, fame, and success. Apart from these, Navratri and Diwali are considered auspicious for starting a new work,” says Dr. Pankaj Goel.

Therefore, never forget the most important thing to start a new work - Shubh Muhurat. In these unpredictable times, many big firms are shutting down rapidly. Is it all happening due to the pandemic? No, the pandemic is not to be blamed alone. It is very important to know the shubh muhurat as it helps reduce the risks in business and enhance the profit in the long run.

Shubh muhurat for starting a new business in 2023

January

In January, four shubh muhurats are forming:

Date Muhurat time

January 1, 2023, 04:47 - 7:00 pm

January 2, 2023, 08:00 - 08:40 pm

January 9, 2023, 08:11 - 12:40 pm

January 30, 2023, 11:23 - 12:58 pm

February

In February, two shubh muhurats are forming:

Date Muhurat time

February 13, 2023, 07:35 - 09:00 am

February 26, 2023, 07:20 - 01:00 pm

March

In March, only one shubh muhurat is forming:

Date Muhurat time

March 12, 2023, 08:40 - 12:10 pm

April

In April, three shubh muhurats are forming:

Date Muhurat time

April 3, 2023, 10:40 - 01:00 pm

April 21, 2023, 09:30 - 02:15 pm

April 22, 2023, 07:35 - 02:10 pm

May

In May, three shubh muhurats are forming:

Date Muhurat time

May 1, 2023 08:55 - 11:00 am

May 6, 2023 06:45 - 10:50 am

May 15, 2023 06:05 - 10:18 am

June

In June, four shubh muhurats are forming:

Date Muhurat time

June 2, 2023 07:20 - 01:15 am

June 15, 2023, 10:35 - 12:51 pm

June 16, 2023, 08:09 - 10:35 pm

June 25, 2023, 07:35 - 12:15 pm

July

In July, only one shubh muhurat is forming:

Date Muhurat time

July 13, 2023, 06:35 - 01:15 pm

August

In August, three shubh muhurat are forming:

Date Muhurat time

August 18, 2023, 07:20 - 01:16 pm

August 23, 2023, 10:36 - 12:55 pm

August 27, 2023, 10:30 - 12:42 pm

September

In September, three shubh muhurat are forming:

Date Muhurat time

September 1, 2023, 07:45 - 12:25 pm

September 6, 2023, 07:25 - 09:40 pm

September 20, 2023, 06:40 - 01:25 pm

October

In October, two shubh muhurat are forming:

Date Muhurat time

October 21, 2023, 06:56 - 01:26 pm

October 30, 2023, 07:20 - 12:56 pm

November

In November, only one shubh muhurat is forming:

Date Muhurat time

November 8, 2023, 10:10 -12:10 pm

December

In December, three shubh muhurat are forming:

Date Muhurat time

December 14, 2023, 11:35 - 01:04 pm

December 15, 2023, 07:35 - 09:14 am

December 24, 2023, 07:42 - 10:54 am

