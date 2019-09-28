Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Shubho Mahalaya 2019: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes and SMSes for Your Dear Ones

On this auspicious day, here are some wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones to wish them good fortune and a Shubho Mahalaya.

Trending Desk

September 28, 2019
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumartuli in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

Mahalaya is the day which indicates the descent of Goddess Durga on Earth. It is also the day which marks the end of Pitru Paksha or Pitru Pokkho and beginning of Devi Pokkho. Pitru Paksha is a sixteen day period of paying homage to the ancestors. On the last day of this phase, people offer 'Tarpan' (prayers) in the memory of their deceased forefathers by taking a dip in the holy Ganges.

The six-day countdown to Durga Puja begins from Mahalaya. For most Bengalis, the day begins with the narration of the Goddess' battle against the demon Mahishasur, in the cosmic world. The enchanting recital by Birendra Krishna Bhadra is played every year at 4am in the morning on Mahalaya.

On this auspicious day, here are some wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones to wish them good fortune and a Shubho Mahalaya.

1) May Goddess Durga bring joy and happiness to you and your loved ones this Durga Puja. Shubho Mahalaya 2019!

 

2) May Maa Durga bless you and keep you happy through-out the year! Wishing you a Happy Mahalaya!

 

3) On the occasion of Mahalaya 2019 and Durga Puja 2019, may Maa Durga empower you with her 9 blessings –

Name,

Fame,

Health,

Wealth,

Happiness,

Humanity,

Gyaan,

Bhakti & Shakti!

Shubho Mahalaya 2019!!!

 

4) May this Durga Puja be as bright as ever. May Ma bring in all the joy and happiness today and last for all your tomorrows. Shubho Mahalaya!

 

5) May Ma Durga grant you the strength to kill the 'demons' within, grant you the courage to push aside 'evil' longings and greed, end all your miseries and illuminate your life and soul with true happiness. Shubho Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya 2019!

 

6) May Goddess Durga destroy all evil around you and fill your life with prosperity and happiness in this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

 

7) May Goddess Durga eliminate all your vices and brings happiness to you. Fill your life with colour of joy and virtue, and grant you peace for all your accomplishments. Shubho Mahalaya!

