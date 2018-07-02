English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shweta and Navya Are a Sight to Behold in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Sarees; See Pics
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda stole the show with their stunning looks. Take a look.
(Photo: Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Instagram handle)
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony on Saturday was a star-studded affair with the who's who of B-town among other celebrities in attendance.
From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Rekha to Rani Mukherjee, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, everyone turned up at the bash dressed to the nines.
But among the galaxy of stars who descended at the bash, two women who actually stole the show were mother-daughter duo Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.
The two beauties looked mesmerising in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensembles, exuding grace, elegance and sophistication all at once.
While Shweta Bachchan Nanda stunned in a ivory saree with ruffles details at the hem and pallu teamed with an embellished corset-style blouse, Navya looked like a dream in an emerald green saree featuring gotta-patti work.
The two beautiful ladies rounded off their look with minimal accessories and perfect makeup.
Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shantanu David
