Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It

That Shweta Bachchan-Nanda has turned author seems only natural. Her grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated Hindi poet. Her father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is extremely fond of writing, jotting down prose and verses whenever he can. Interestingly, her close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar calls her the best actor in the Bachchan family.Minutes before her book, Paradise Towers, was unveiled last week by her parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta talked about her experience of creating a world far removed from her own, why it took her this long and her upcoming projects.I don’t know. I was a young mother. So I was busy looking after my children for a while. It takes time for everything to germinate and it has taken me time but I am here now.I was writing columns for DNA and they were received well. It gave me the confidence and the practice to go on and do something bigger.It wasn’t an ambition as such but it was a practice. Even as a very young child, I have kept diaries, journals. I have always written but purely for myself.It’s all observation. I may not have lived there but I have visited these places. I have spent time visiting families and friends who live in buildings and I have always kept my eyes and ears open.It was very difficult. You have to have a lot of discipline to get everything done. You have to fight through a lot of days of self-doubt where you feel the book is no good and you’re writing rubbish. You have to fight that. So it was interesting.It’s also a learning moment for me. I have never done something like this before. So, for me it meant a lot of introspection and alone time with myself. But in the end, it was enjoyable. When something comes out and you read it and think you have got it alright, then you feel good about yourself. It’s creative expression. It always makes you feel good at the end.It’s taken me a year.I have been told that the characters feel real. Readers have also said that they feel like they actually live in that building.My daughter writes poetry. But I don’t know if she is just doing it as a hobby or if it’s something that she’d like to pursue professionally.Yes, there is a second book in my mind. MxS’s second label is also due to be out in December. So lot’s to do.I have the story but not the title yet. I’ll wait until I write it because I could change, the story could change. So I don’t want to say anything right now. It’s still a while to go.More strength to them. We should support them.