Shweta Basu Imitates Sharmila Tagore's Look for Her Web Film Shukranu

As the movie is based in the 70s, Shweta Basu Prasad's character required to look a certain way, thus the makers of the film took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks.

IANS

Updated:February 18, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
Shweta Basu Imitates Sharmila Tagore's Look for Her Web Film Shukranu
Makdee fame actress Shweta Basu Prasad is super happy to have a look similar to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's from the '70s in the recently released film Shukranu.

As the movie is based in the '70s, Shweta's character required to look a certain way. Thus the makers of the film took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks from her various films during the same time.

"I was thrilled when I was told that my look will be similar to Sharmila Tagore's look from the '70s in Shukranu. I have grown up watching Sharmilaji's films and I always admired her. Wearing chiffon sarees, bouffant hairstyle and wing-eyed liner was all very exciting," Shweta said.

Shukranu also features Divyenndu Sharma. It showcases how Divyenndu (Inder) was forced to undergo sterilization just a few days before his wedding and how it haunts him. The film is streaming now on ZEE5.

