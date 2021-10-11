Shweta Tiwari Looks Hot in This Sexy Jumpsuit, See Pics

Not that she was any less fit or beautiful, but it would be a lie to say Shweta Tiwari has looked better before. The actress, who became a household name after playing the lead role in the television soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, underwent the biggest makeovers of her life. Starting last year, Shweta has transformed into a stylish diva who doesn’t look a day over 20. The mother-of-two has floored her fans and admirers with her latest, fittest image.

She is followed by her stylish sartorial choices, wherever she goes. In the latest series of stills from her photoshoot, Shweta took up the task of redefining Indo-western fashion. As expected, she slayed it and how. Always one to serve some serious glam looks, Shweta wore a green jumpsuit which came in a flattering silhouette. The ensemble, which featured broad straps and a sweetheart neckline with denim patchwork, is an easy-to-wear option and the perfect solution to revamp your versatile wardrobe.

The outfit also has a tie-up detailing at the back with decked up tassel trims. Shweta completed her fusion look with a statement cocktail ring and the most alluring pair of earrings and pink stilettos. She left her straightened locks open in a side-parted style. In the beauty department, Shweta wore a luscious brown lip colour. She upped the ante with kohl-lined eyes, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Shweta makes this look an all-in-all winner with that perfect body and a can-do attitude.

Be it daily street-style, power-dressing, red carpet look or an Indian attire, trust Shweta to nail any look with utmost ease and elegance.

Here are some of Shweta’s recent jaw-dropping looks:

Few months ago, Shweta was in Cape Town to shoot for a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Her impressive stint and revamped looks in the episodes left her fans impressed.

