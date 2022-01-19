Shweta Tiwari Spills Her Fitness Secrets: 'Your Body Won't be Ripped Always, It Needs Work Everyday'

Shweta Tiwari stunned fans with her body transformation just before she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. The actress has always looked fit in her long showbiz career, but has been flaunting an even more toned body of late. Her fitness level has garnered a lot of attention on social media from fans.

The 41year-old mother of two says she doesn’t have the perfect abs at all times, and that fitness is a daily struggle. “I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

Shweta said that she works out daily becasue fitness is a continuous process. “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results," she adds.

Other than weight training and cardio, there are days when Tiwari is unable to devote an hour for workout, but she ensures she does some movement. “During the pandemic, we all realised the importance of fitness and to stay fit. Even when we are at home, we need to keep moving. I do something or the other, be it jogging or walking or skipping at home. You should move your body every day. For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health," she explains.

