Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Shweta Tiwari turns 40: Check Out Her Dazzling Pics with Daughter Palak Tiwari

As actress Shweta Tiwari turns 40, let us take a look at some of the adorable pictures of her with daughter Palak, who will be making her film debut soon.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shweta Tiwari turns 40: Check Out Her Dazzling Pics with Daughter Palak Tiwari
As actress Shweta Tiwari turns 40, let us take a look at some of the adorable pictures of her with daughter Palak, who will be making her film debut soon.

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and she is looking as gorgeous as she has ever been. In a career span of over 20 years, she has come through lots of ups and downs professionally as well as in personal life and has maintained the same level of confidence and poise for which she is known.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has been a wonderful mother to Palak Chaudhary and Reyansh Kohli. As Tiwari turns 40, let us take a look at some of the adorable pictures of her with Palak, who is just as pretty as her mother.

1.

This was taken on February 27, when Tiwari and family were out on Riva Beach Resort in Goa to celebrate the wedding ceremony of her brother Nidhaan Tiwari with Yasmin Shaikh. The couple met in London, where they live. The mother-daughter duo looks ravishing in the still.

2.

This one again was taken during the Haldi ceremony at the same venue. For this occasion, Shweta chose to wear a mustard lehenga with orange dupatta, while Palak wore a stunning yellow dress. Good times! Before the pandemic happened.

3.

Shweta and Palak performed puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22. The mother wore blue salwar kameez designed by Sunita Nagi, while the daughter donned a contrasting black colour dress. Gosh, it is hard to tell mother from daughter!

4.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ @palaktiwarii #etherealgirl

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

This quirky picture probably best describes their relationship. They are each other’s best friends indeed. They have fun together and at times even shoot together, like we recently saw in that sponsored clip for Kurkure, where the two dance and poke fun at each other.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading