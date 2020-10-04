Shweta Tiwari turns 40: Check Out Her Dazzling Pics with Daughter Palak Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and she is looking as gorgeous as she has ever been. In a career span of over 20 years, she has come through lots of ups and downs professionally as well as in personal life and has maintained the same level of confidence and poise for which she is known.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has been a wonderful mother to Palak Chaudhary and Reyansh Kohli. As Tiwari turns 40, let us take a look at some of the adorable pictures of her with Palak, who is just as pretty as her mother.

1.

This was taken on February 27, when Tiwari and family were out on Riva Beach Resort in Goa to celebrate the wedding ceremony of her brother Nidhaan Tiwari with Yasmin Shaikh. The couple met in London, where they live. The mother-daughter duo looks ravishing in the still.

2.

This one again was taken during the Haldi ceremony at the same venue. For this occasion, Shweta chose to wear a mustard lehenga with orange dupatta, while Palak wore a stunning yellow dress. Good times! Before the pandemic happened.

3.

Shweta and Palak performed puja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22. The mother wore blue salwar kameez designed by Sunita Nagi, while the daughter donned a contrasting black colour dress. Gosh, it is hard to tell mother from daughter!

4.

This quirky picture probably best describes their relationship. They are each other’s best friends indeed. They have fun together and at times even shoot together, like we recently saw in that sponsored clip for Kurkure, where the two dance and poke fun at each other.