Side Effects Of Aloe Vera That You Shouldn’t Ignore

Aloe vera is something that is used for hair care, and beauty and helps with various problems. But did you know that it also has some disadvantages that one should not ignore? Aloe vera contains numerous medical properties and is loaded with nutrients. People don’t shy away from using aloe vera for their benefit, but it is also harmful to some.

According to medical reports and the WebMD site, “Aloe latex can cause some side effects such as stomach pain and cramps. Long-term use of large amounts of aloe latex might cause diarrhoea, kidney problems, blood in the urine, low potassium, muscle weakness, weight loss, and heart disturbances. High doses of aloe latex can even put you at risk of kidney failure.”

Now, let’s take a look at some of the disadvantaged of Aloe vera:

1. According to the Mayo clinic, excessive use of aloe vera can be harmful. More than 1 gram of aloe vera if used for a few days can cause kidney failure.

2. Excessive intake of aloe vera latex can cause cancer. Problems like stomach pain and diarrhoea can also be caused.

3. Due to the laxative effects present in aloe vera, some people may face allergies.

4. If aloe vera latex is consumed in excess amounts, it can cause dehydration.

5. Pregnant women should avoid using aloe vera, as contractions may start prematurely. It may also cause difficulty in giving birth.

6. Aloe vera also reduces the level of potassium in the body.

Aloe vera latex is present underneath the plant’s skin. While there are many disadvantages of consuming latex, if it is applied externally, it can have many benefits. However, more research is to be conducted to prove the statement right.

