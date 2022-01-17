Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Garlic

Garlic is an unmissable ingredient in many Indian dishes, especially non-vegetarian ones. It has a treasure trove of properties and it is considered extremely beneficial for health. It is very rich in nutrients such as copper, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin B1 and iron. Apart from enhancing the taste of food, garlic also increases immunity with other health benefits.

Nowadays, garlic is used not only in Indian cooking but also in many kinds of fast food. However, a lot of times, people start consuming it in large quantities, certainly in the winter season. But be warned; having garlic in excess can seriously harm your health.

Below are a few ways in which consuming too much garlic can harm you.

It can seriously lower your blood pressure

Your blood pressure can be lowered by the consumption of garlic. People who already suffer from low blood pressure should not consume garlic in large quantities. Low blood pressure can be a serious problem, and can even be life-threatening.

Bad breath

Garlic enhances the taste of food, but its smell is quite pungent. Consuming garlic too frequently can cause you to have bad breath. It not only gives you bad breath, but you can also feel an odour emanating from your sweat. Therefore, those who already have the problem of bad breath should not eat garlic too much.

Acid can cause heartburn

Garlic has high amounts of acid, due to which excessive consumption of garlic can also cause heartburn. People who already have acidity problems should avoid excessive consumption of garlic.

