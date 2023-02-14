Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani And The Once-In-A-Lifetime Love: A Page From The Diary Of A Romantic

There’s a template that romantic Hindi movies follow. Girl meets boy; boy meets girl; they both fall in love and then, a happily ever after follows… only after a set of struggles.

It’s only after you grow up that you realise every real-life love story does not follow this template. In fact, more often than not, the story might not even have “love" at its core. There’s a baggage of the past, of the present and of the future.

But here’s a twist! If you are able to move past that baggage, you find that once-in-a-lifetime kind of love… the one that’s observed in these movies — girl meets boy; boy meets girl; they both fall in love and then, a happily ever after follows…

The only difference here is the Bollywood biryani doesn’t have the garam masala of the failed chances at love.

Most Indians, minus Gen Z, have grown up watching these movies, and, with time, got so invested in the retelling of the same old love tracks that their life bore no shade in front of the cinema.

There’s, however, a simpler message that survives beneath this modern-day love is — what you seek is seeking you. So if you are seeking only a relationship, it’ll seek you back… and if you are looking for love, it’s going to root for you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.

Love does not happen by chance; it does only by destiny. And some failed chances at that. Vedic astrology calls it ‘clearing the karmic accounts’. And only when these accounts are cleared do you get to manifest a story worth mentioning. The world is anyway replete with mediocre tales.

The classic synergy of the yin and the yang happens only when the power dynamics are truly balanced. And the world can see when it does — the subtle exchange of glances, the atypical hand-holding or something as simple as matching the steps.

It’s not as rampant as modern-day dating or marriage. It’s sacrosanct, and generally plumes in solitude — when you find a home in a person.

And when you do find a home, you don’t need celebrations — you just live in the moment, like you live inside your cosy bedroom and forget all the worldly inhibitions and apprehensions. And quite unlike the Hindi songs, no words can do justice to the peace a soul achieves on finding that one true love.

Perhaps, the actors lip-syncing to these lyrics can teach the audience a thing or two about this love. Only a few though, not all.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sure can. The entire nation is thrilled looking at their happy photos and the loved-up wedding reel. The love and chemistry are so palpable that they ooze out of our screen even the 1903739489389th time we watch them… and attack us with the sheer audacity of the purity of love.

Theirs has been a love story orchestrated by destiny, and steered by an eerie co-incidence of a name. But they made it nevertheless — cruising through all rumours and media mentions of the former partners that come as a bonus with the filmy stardom.

The industry chatter also is no less, for Kiara is fast racing towards the peak of her career but she chose love, and only love, over the vanity of human wishes. The love shows in the glint of her eye when she looks at her man; when she wipes the sweat off his face as they stand in the arch lights; and when she mimes to pull him towards herself during her bridal entry - only to make an emotional Sidharth burst into a hearty smile.

There is a subtle intimacy in the way they hold each other’s hands only to never let each other go; and there is a royalty in how real and ethereal they look at and with each other.

They look like they are each other’s home in an industry filled with foreign ambitions. And only if they loved each other less, they would have been able to talk about it more in the four-five years they “dated".

As Sid and Kiara turn a new page in their life and shift to their new abode after a week of their wedding, the whole nation relishes and partakes in their bliss — for theirs is a joy of pure love, found only after failed chances. But once found, it’s a promise of a lifetime of entirely different happiness.

(DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are of the author alone and not the organisation.)

