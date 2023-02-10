Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Twin in Their First Appearance as Husband-Wife

The most talked about B-town wedding just took place. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows on February 7. Later that day, the duo shared pictures from their wedding to make an official announcement via Instagram. Their wedding took place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Just right after the wedding, the newly married couple was spotted twining with each other at the airport as they headed towards Sidharth’s home in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani waved at the photographers as they arrived at the airport. Kiara was seen in a cosy pair of black sweatpants and a black top. She paired it up with a grey shawl that she wore over her shoulders, adding more layers to her ensemble. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his wife Kiara’s outfit with a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. The actor finished his airport ensemble with a pair of blue jeans. While waving to the photographers, Sidharth and Kiara hugged each other and looked extremely happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Later that day, the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted twinning in red as they distributed sweets to the paps. Kiara Advani was spotted wearing a crimson-red ethnic dress and golden heels with light makeup and vermillion on her forehead. In a red kurta-pyjama, Sidharth twinned his wife. He also wrapped a shawl around his neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

At the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Kiara Advani wore a finely embroidered pink lehenga designed by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra and accessorised it with diamond jewellery. While Kiara’s bridal wear was heavily embellished with crystals and sequins, Sidharth perfectly complemented her look in a golden sherwani. Kiara wore an emerald green necklace and matching earrings with her outfit and neatly tied her hair in a low bun. The couple shared contagious smiles in the first photos of the dreamy ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The couple announced their wedding with a cute post on social media. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” they wrote while sharing the first picture as husband-wife. Along with the series of photographs shared on Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara wrote, “Seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra Captures Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Love in Hues of Royalty and Magic

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here