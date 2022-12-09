Signs That You May Have Blood Clot In Your Arteries

A Blood Clot is a lump of blood that changes from a liquid to a gel-like substance. This happens when platelets, proteins and cells in the blood stick together. A blood clot helps prevent blood loss when you’re injured. Clotting is a normal process, but when a clot forms inside your veins and arteries, it won’t always dissolve on its own. This can be a life-threatening situation as it can stop the blood flow to the heart or brain. If a clot blocks the arteries of the heart it may cause a heart attack, and the disturbance in the flow of blood to the brain may also lead to stroke.

To avoid the complication getting big, its important to understand and act on early symptoms of the issue.

Symptoms of a blood clot in the heart

Chest pain Shortness of breath Pain in the arm, back, neck or jaw Racing heartbeat Unusual Sweating

Symptoms of a blood clot in the brain

Numbness in the arm or leg or Trouble walking Severe headache Slurred speech / Vision problems Nausea

Before into the medication and treatments, it is important to understand things that can help you ensure the free movement of blood in the body. To avoid the formation of any clots in the blood, make sure to have

Regular physical activity in your regimen Healthy diet Controlled weight Avoid smoking which may lead to a greater risk of diabetes and blood pressure.

Treatment of blood clots

Blood Thinner Medications

These medicines are also called Anticoagulants, Blood thinners help to prevent clots from getting bigger and reduce the risk of developing more clots. Thrombolytic Therapy

These are also called clot busters. It is a therapy only used for people with severe blood clots. Mechanical Thrombectomy

It is a procedure which removes blood clots from the arteries and is commonly used for the treatment of stroke. Vena Cava Filters

If you are unable to take blood thinner medicines, then a filter is placed into a large vein (vena cava) near the abdomen. The filter prevents blood clots that break loose from lodging in the lungs.

In case you experience any of the symptoms of blood clots, it is advisable to consult a doctor to check the problem at an early stage.

