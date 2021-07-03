Signs Which Suggest You Need To Leave Your Relationship

Romantic relationships are one of the most cherished things in life. However, all relationships experience ups and downs, but there are signs when you should realise that it’s no longer healthy or feasible to continue. While some people don’t like to lose the person whom they loved and admired for too long, others simply continue the dead relationship. Moreover, a long-term relationship makes it extremely difficult for both the parties to part ways despite obvious signs that things are not working. Sometimes, people don’t even realise that they are living in a toxic and unhealthy relationship.

Here are some signs that suggest it’s high time for you to bid farewell to your broken relationship.

Negative changes in your life

While getting into a relationship will eventually bring a lot of changes in your life, if the changes are not what you like, then it’s not worth it. A healthy relationship will always see both of the partners growing.

Lost physical intimacy

Physical intimacy is an important part of any healthy sexual relationship. But if one or both the partners don’t indulge with each other, then you must think about the stability of your relationship.

Regular arguments

Even though any healthy relationship does have people arguing about small to big issues, if no day passes without bitter conversations, and even minor arguments turn into full-blown fights, partners start avoiding each other. This leads to a communication gap which eventually leads to the death of the relationship.

Attraction to others

While people can feel attracted to other people despite being in a relationship, if you continuously think about that person, then it becomes a matter of worry. If you are constantly looking for a partner outside of your relationship then the purpose of your current relationship is lost.

Mental, physical or verbal abuse

Relationships can be frustrating at times, but there is no place for mental, physical, verbal or any type of abuse. Nothing justifies abuse regardless of the situation. However, if you are receiving abuse of any kind, then it clearly proves that your relationship has become toxic and it is time to say goodbye to your current partner.

