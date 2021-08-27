Signs You Might Be Having Second-Hand Stress. Here More About It

Not many are aware that stress is highly contagious just as a smile, laughter, and fear. Human beings are sensitive. It doesn’t take much time for a person to absorb his/her what they see in their surroundings. For instance, you yawn right after someone else does. A human body is programmed to mirror the actions and emotions of other people.

Being around a pessimistic person can harm you. Doesn’t matter how fine your day was going but it can still make you tense or stressed. Small incidents in your regular life are more than enough to cause an imbalance. Basically, secondhand stress is triggered by someone else’s behaviour. In situations like this, a person usually does not exactly know why s/he is stressed.

Secondhand stress can affect your overall health, as well as, your work life. Here are 5 basic signs of secondhand stress.

You are stressed, but don’t know why:

Usually, people get stressed due to some reason — for instance, a fight with someone or a bad day at work. But if neither has happened, and you are feeling tense without any specific reason, it simply means you have picked the emotions from someone else.

You have become sceptical:

A sudden change in your behaviour can be a warning sign of secondhand stress. For instance, being around pessimistic people can affect your mental health and even the smallest incident can make you sceptical.

If you are always feeling tired:

The company of people, who are always complaining, creates a negative impact on you. It feels like all the energy and positive vibe has been sucked out of you. After talking to such a person, you will always feel tired. So, it’s better to stay clear of negative people.

You are not able to think clearly:

Secondhand stress can take a toll on your productivity in your professional life. The things you used to enjoy might become a tedious task for you.

Watch out for these signs and ensure your mental health is always up to the mark.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here