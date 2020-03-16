Sikkim’s Manila Pradhan Bags MTV Supermodel of the Year 2020 Title
Manila Pradhan bagged a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a year-long modeling contract. She defeated Drisha More and Priya Singh to win the title of the reality show.
Manila Pradhan
Sikkim’s Manila Pradhan was declared as the winner of MTV Supermodel of the Year. The winner bagged a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a year-long modeling contract. She defeated Drisha More and Priya Singh to win the title of the show, which was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.
In a statement, the winner said, “It is not less than a dream come true for me. One of the biggest things that I learned and would like to take away with me from this journey is to be yourself. That is your ultimate power which nobody can have. All the judges on the show and the mentors were great. But I really have a special intangible connection and a soft corner for Malaika ma’am and Ujjwala ma’am. No matter how much they shouted at me, but in the end, it was for my betterment and personal growth (sic)."
She also took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards the cast and crew of the show and also stated how much she will miss the same. In a post, she has shared a carousel of photos from her winning moment and wrote, “This whole journey has been a dream come true for me" #SupermodelOfTheYear has made me a better version of myself, given me so much love and appreciation which I will forever cherish. Thank you dear judges & mentors, you all are amazing people **. I will always remain grateful for your companionship, love and constant guidance (sic)."
I will really miss #SupermodelOfTheYear alot.. I'm already missing the beautiful memories that I shared which I call it as- sisterhood💕💕 #sisters @drishamore @im.priyaa @yuktithareja05 @eashitabajwa @badgalrene @anjali_schmuck_official @anvita.dixit @gaurianushka @sakshishivdasani "This whole journey has been a dream come true for me" #SupermodelOfTheYear has made me a better version of myself, given me so much love and appreciation which I will forever cherish. Thank you dear judges & mentors, you all are amazing people 💕💕 . I will always remain grateful for your companionship, love and constant guidance..@malaikaaroraofficial @ujjwalaraut @milindrunning @masabagupta @vjanusha And the finale could not have been better without @therajakumari, her track was so powerful!! Thank you to all my well wishers for your immense love and support✨ "CHEERS TO THE ENTIRE CREW OF SUPERMODEL OF THE YEAR "✨@mtvindia @livonserum @infinitymusicin @danielbaueracademy #banijayasia @ftctalent Designer - #NotSoSeriousbyPallaviMohan 📸 - @ekansh_katiyar Mua-@missmonikahairnmakeup There are so many things my heart wants to say all of which can be summed up in just three words--thanks for everything ✨
