Silk Smitha Birth Anniversary: Here's a Playlist of Her Hit Songs

Silk Smitha aka the South Indian film industry's bombshell queen’s birth anniversary is marked on December 2. Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, who rose to fame with her stage name Silk Smitha, broke the stereotype of docile female characters. She played bold and brave characters, something that was extraordinary at the time.

She started her career as a makeup artist and gradually made way into showbiz after getting a few roles as a side actress. With the 1979 Tamil film Vandichakkaram, Silk's life changed. She became an overnight sensation and one of the most sought after erotic actresses of the ’80s. She was given the name Smitha, but widely known as Silk Smitha. The name was given by one of her directors and was instantly adopted by fellows in the industry.

Her dancing style and chemistry with fellow actors also became a point of admiration. However, not all was glamorous and starry in her personal life. Silk was suffering from mental illness and was found dead in her Chennai apartment on September 23, 1996.

On her 60th birth anniversary, take a look at some of Silk's hit songs.

Adiye Manam Nilluna

This 1984 song is one of the superhits of Silk. From the movie Neengal Kettavai, the music is picturised on the actress. The song is sung by SP Balasubramaniam and S Janaki.

Naane Raja

Another song sung by SP Balasubramaniam and S Janaki for the movie Neengal Kettavai from 1984, Naane Raja has typical 80s disco vibes that will surely take you back in time.

Sachi Na Kadupuna

This dance number from the 1983 thriller movie Gudachari Number 1 features Silk Smitha opposite actor Chiranjeevi.

Darwaja Bandh Bandh

From the movie Real Hero, this light song features Silk Smitha opposite actor Krishna. The 1995 movie was directed by Manne Radhakrishna.

Oopana Uyyala

This romantic song features Silk Smitha and Bhanuchander. The song is part of the 1985 movie Maya Laadi.