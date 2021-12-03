Simone Ashley's Black Cut-Out Gown is the Inspiration you Need for Your Next Glam Look

The Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday and it was certainly a star-studded event. One of the stars who amped up the glamour quotient at the event happened to be British-Indian actress Simone Ashley. Simone, who will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Netflix hit show Bridgerton, attended the Fashion Awards in a black gown.

The 26-year-old was seen wearing AZ Factory’s black sequined gown, which came with a unique cut-out look. The gown accentuated Simone’s toned abs and curvaceous figure. The actress kept it minimal when it came to her make-up.

Make-up artist Alex Babsky shared Simone’s look on Instagram which highlighted how a little glam can go a long way. The actress wore a shade between pink and purple tint for her eyeshadow and blush. The darker hue like deep red wine softly sculpted her cheekbones and finessed her pout. Simone wore a single sweep of the eyeliner and mascara lashes completed her look with slightly gelled brows.

Simone’s fashion statement clearly created a clean winter look. She allowed her long and luscious tresses to be one of the highlights of her look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW36dKesc5B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

London-based hair stylist, Peter Lux shared the complete length of Simone’s mane in his recent Instagram post. Captioning the post, Peter wrote, “Inches for the gorgeous Simone Ashley.” Simone’s recent look may also set the trend of longer hair back in fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW4BLdNtLu4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Pakistani-British fashion stylist and star of Netflix show Queer Eye Tan France complimented Simone’s look on Instagram where he wrote, “You looked gorgeous last night.”

Simone’s co-star from Netflix series Sex Education, Asa Buttefield also reacted in the comments where he exclaimed, “Simone!” Contributing editor of Glamour UK Josh Smith commented, “Oh my actual Christ.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW5YTSyoJ1t/

What are your thoughts on Simone’s latest red carpet look at The Fashion Awards?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.