Simple Body Care Tips for Moms-to-be

For some women, pregnancy brings a healthy glow but for others, it may bring many skin issues like temporary acne break-outs, itchy skin and pigmentation. Have healthy and nutritious food and exercise in moderation to battle it, say experts.Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co. and Aditi Shelar, Nutritionist, Revofit and Hello Green, have shared tips to maintain a healthy body and baby during pregnancy:Take special care of what you are eating and follow a healthy diet chart comprising green leafy fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, nuts and seeds and pulses. Steer clear of alcohol, excess salt and sugar as they rob the natural moisture of your skin. Try and find healthier substitutes for your food cravings.If you become intolerant to the taste of water, please make sure you are consuming liquids in other forms like coconut water and soups. You can also substitute water with green tea. Packed with antioxidants, it is excellent for skin repair and keeps weight gain in check. So, make sure you are drinking enough fluids to maintain healthy and blemish-free skin during pregnancy.Although you cannot indulge in extensive workout plans, moderate exercise is crucial during pregnancy. Indulge in a brisk 30-minute walk, swimming, indoor stationary cycling or ask your doctor to prescribe yoga postures suitable for pregnancy.* Consume food rich in Omega 3 fatty acids to tackle acne and pigmentation-related issues. Food sources - walnuts, chia seed, flax seed and fish.* Probiotics introduce good bacteria into the body to help clear dry patches. Probiotics can be sourced from Greek yoghurt, curds, fermented milk products like Yakult.* Foods like tomatoes that are rich in antioxidant Lycopene that acts as a natural sunscreen that helps block harmful ultra-violet rays.* To prevent stretch marks, increase protein intake as it helps to strengthen elastic fibres in the skin.* To manage morning sickness, consume small and frequent meals to avoid indigestion.Start the day with natural dry carbohydrates like fruits, nuts and dry fruits. Incorporate spices like turmeric and cinnamon which help subside nausea.* Avoid milk, oily and spicy food.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)