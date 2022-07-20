Simple exercises for long-haul flights to keep you relaxed

You may be excited about jetting off on your much-awaited holiday, but sitting for an extended period of time on long-haul flights can take a toll on your body. To avoid that, you can try out some stretching during your long journey. Exercise helps promote blood flow to the body’s tissues and can help relieve body pain, muscle stiffness, cramps, and swelling. Thus, by doing some stretching, you will feel less tired and stressed by the time you reach your destination.

Here are a few exercises you can try out to keep your body and mind calm :

Walking

At any airport, you will have to walk or sprint- from the security check-in to the gate. Once you reach the gate, you can try and take a relaxed stroll around the terminal.

Stretching

There are many stretching exercises that you can try like hamstring, and lunging stretches during the long-haul flight. To ease your back pain, try out frog stretch. You can also stand and try to touch your toes.

Ankle circles

You can do this exercise from your seat. Raise your legs, one at a time, and circle your feet from your ankle, slowly. This exercise will open up your ankle joint and release any stress and tension.

Neck Rotations

Rotate your head from side to side slowly. You can also tilt your neck from side to side. It will relieve neck pain.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jack is a great stretch for your shoulders. You can mix in squats with short jumps to add more intensity to your exercise.

Shoulder Rotation

While standing, keep your hands on your waist. Slowly and simultaneously rotate your shoulders clockwise and anticlockwise.

Knee lifts

Try lifting your knees one by one and bring them near your chest slowly. You can do this exercise while being seated too.

Keep these exercises in mind for your next long flight!

Reference Links :

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/travel-fitness-tips-6-yoga-exercises-for-long-layovers-101658157362055.html

https://www.webmd.com/pain-management/neck-exercises-dos-donts

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.