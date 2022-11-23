Simple Skincare Tips For Men To Avoid Dry And Dull Skin

It’s time to make some changes to your skincare routine if it hasn’t progressed beyond using a razor and a cleanser to wash your face. Men’s skincare does not have to be difficult or expensive. Instead, it should be systematic and consistent. And we don’t mean spending hours in front of the mirror. A good routine keeps your skin healthy and prevents problems like acne breakouts and other skin infections. Follow this simple skincare routine to avoid dry, dull, and brittle skin.

Cleanse

Washing your face is the easiest and most efficient of all. However, the majority of men have been consistently washing their faces with soap. The harsh substances found in soap bars can cause the skin to become dry and flaky. Let’s not overlook how unhygienic using the same used bar repeatedly is. So, using a face wash specifically designed for males is imperative. Your skin needs adequate cleansing because it is frequently exposed to dirt and dust, in order to prevent acne, dryness, or itching.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation is essential for removing dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. It makes your skin healthier by removing excess oil and unclogging pores, allowing oxygen to pass through. However, you must exercise caution while scrubbing. Exfoliating your skin too much can cause dryness, irritation, and redness. Depending on your skin type, it is recommended to use it once or twice a week.

Moisturise

The moisturiser is one of the most fundamental components of any skincare routine. Even though men’s sebaceous glands produce more oil than women’s, moisturisers are still necessary. Moisturizers hydrate the skin and replace nutrients and moisture lost during the cleansing process. Furthermore, moisturiser forms a protective barrier over the skin, preventing dirt from clogging pores and protecting against the bacteria that cause outbreaks.

Use an after-shave balm

Raking a razor across your face repeatedly can irritate and inflame your skin, resulting in redness, dryness, and razor bumps. It’s crucial to use the proper shaving supplies, especially aftershave balms. It will soothe your skin and prevent it from becoming bumpy and grainy.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is another item that men frequently overlook. A sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 must be used. The sun’s rays damage the colour and texture of your skin, not the heat, which produces tanning. Apply it to your hands and face to reduce tanning. Apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before leaving the house to ensure optimum absorption.

