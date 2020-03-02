Simple Ways to Get Rid of Facial Hair at Home

No one wants excess facial hair. Though waxing and threading are the most common ways to get rid of them, but the hair keep coming back. In the long run, herbal formulas are more effective as they not only remove them but also reduce the hair growth.

Chandan Ubtan is one of the oldest and most effective remedies for removing facial hair that one can use easily from the comfort of your own home. Most of the ingredients are found in the kitchen. Pooja Nagdev, co-founder, Inatur shares some recipes to try at home.

Ingredients: Sandalwood powder, orange peel powder, green gram flour, rosewater and lemon juice (freshly squeezed).

Step 1: Add them together and make a paste

Step 2: Apply it to your face, at least for 15 minutes, let it dry and remove it circulating in a circular motion.

Gram flour and orange peel have a natural exfoliating properties and when used with rosewater and sandalwood it inhibits hair growth.

Sugaring is another way that has been used in the Middle East for many years. It is a very simple formula that can be simply prepared at home at stored in heatproof jar. It can be melted to apply whenever needed. This is especially beneficial for forehead, upper lips and chin.

At home, sugar depilator can be prepared with these ingredients.

Ingredients - 500g granulated sugar, juice of one lemon, strips and butter knife.

Step 1- Add lemon juice to sugar.

Step 2- Mix and heat in a saucepan till sugar is caramelised to a golden brown.

Step 3: Remove from heat and add glycerin.

Step 4: Store in heat roof containers.

Step 5: Apply the solution on the upper lip, chin and use a strip to peel off the hair.

Oats and Kalonji scrub: Oats and Kalonji Scrub is another formula that works on retarding hair growth and removes excess hair.

Ingredients: Skimmed milk, kalonji seeds, honey and oats powder.

Step 1: Soak kalonji in skimmed milk, leave for 10 minutes for kalonji to be soft.

Step 2: Add oats powder and honey to it.

Step 3: Apply a layer on face, let it dry and massage in a circular motion to exfoliate and remove the mask.

This can be used once in a week.

