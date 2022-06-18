Simple Ways You Can Curb Strong Body Odour During Summers

Amid the scorching summer heat, it is quite natural for most people to sweat. This also means that some of them may be having a strong body odour. A distinctive unpleasant smell emanating from one’s body could cause embarrassment. Wondering how to get rid of the unexpected or unwanted body odour? Let us take a look at some ways that can reduce the body odour:

Be aware of what you eat

Apart from the excessive heat, the body odour is highly dependent on the food that we eat. And some foods may actually contribute to body odour. According to Byrdie, foods that contain sulphur compounds, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, onions, and garlic, are some of the major contributors to pungent body odour.

Shower regularly

It is one of the most basic and simple ways of making sure that your body odour does not get out of hand. Dermatologist Purvisha Patel tells Byrdie that body odour is caused by a reaction between your sweat and bacteria and microbes on your skin. By showering and washing our bodies regularly, we reduce the presence of bacteria and sweat on the skin and are less likely to face body odour issues. However, this should not be taken as a foolproof method since it will be tricky in warmer climates like India.

Wear clean clothes

Repeating dirty clothes without washing can add to the unpleasant body odour. Ensure that you wear cotton or linen fabric for they are more breathable and allow the air to dry the extra moisture that contributes to body odour.

Keep your feet dry

During summer, your feet also need extra care. Most of us may even experience the case of smelly feet. Dermatologist Debra Jaliman tells Byrdie, “Smelly feet occur when you have a buildup of bacteria combining with sweat.” She adds, “The perspiration soaks into your socks and shoes and odour occurs.” Besides this, hormones, stress levels, and the type of shoes you wear could also be the contributing factors to your feet smelling extra pungent.

