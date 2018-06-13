English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Simplified Designs, Use Subtle Textures: Here’s How You Can Make Your Home Look Spacious
Simplified designs: The designs should showcase the beauty of nature.
Representative Image: AFP
Go for a simple yet classy decor, and follow the 'less is more' mantra. Start with decluttering your home by getting rid of heavy furniture and introduce natural textures to your walls with a balance, suggest experts.
Sunil Suresh, Founder of Stanley Lifestyles, and Tetsuya Fujita, President at Conde House, have listed the ways Indians can embrace minimalist beauty and nature in home décor:
* Declutter: Don't fill your room with everything and anything. Keep your decor down to essentials. Few lights with nice wooden tables can complete a room without adding too much clutter.
* Use subtle textures: Create something which will be loved for a lifetime. Natural textures, the usage of ash wood is a great way to add definition in minimalistic settings.
* Simplified designs: The designs should showcase the beauty of nature. If you are buying a chair always check that the edge of the back, arm and seat of the chair are raised as much as possible to provide beauty with slight sense of tension, and create unity overall. The ideal balance of sharpness and softness should be evident and expressed in every angle of the chair.
* Dispose off the heavy wooden showcase: Minimalism is all about doing away with excess, unnecessary furniture pieces. The large showcase or display unit is a staple in urban Indian homes and often takes up a lot of space. Wall niches are a more subtle alternative to display a small number of collectibles that you treasure.
* Upgrade your furniture: Light furniture with clean-cut and contemporary lines is the way to go. Instead of going with traditional Indian furniture which is usually heavy, imposing and elaborately carved, choose plain, streamlined wooden furniture with minimal or no decoration. This will bring in a sleek, minimalist spin to your interiors.
Also Watch
Sunil Suresh, Founder of Stanley Lifestyles, and Tetsuya Fujita, President at Conde House, have listed the ways Indians can embrace minimalist beauty and nature in home décor:
* Declutter: Don't fill your room with everything and anything. Keep your decor down to essentials. Few lights with nice wooden tables can complete a room without adding too much clutter.
* Use subtle textures: Create something which will be loved for a lifetime. Natural textures, the usage of ash wood is a great way to add definition in minimalistic settings.
* Simplified designs: The designs should showcase the beauty of nature. If you are buying a chair always check that the edge of the back, arm and seat of the chair are raised as much as possible to provide beauty with slight sense of tension, and create unity overall. The ideal balance of sharpness and softness should be evident and expressed in every angle of the chair.
* Dispose off the heavy wooden showcase: Minimalism is all about doing away with excess, unnecessary furniture pieces. The large showcase or display unit is a staple in urban Indian homes and often takes up a lot of space. Wall niches are a more subtle alternative to display a small number of collectibles that you treasure.
* Upgrade your furniture: Light furniture with clean-cut and contemporary lines is the way to go. Instead of going with traditional Indian furniture which is usually heavy, imposing and elaborately carved, choose plain, streamlined wooden furniture with minimal or no decoration. This will bring in a sleek, minimalist spin to your interiors.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift