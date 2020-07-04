Singer Guru Randhawa Flaunts His Perfectly Toned Body In These Shirtless Pictures
Singer Guru Randhawa is keeping himself fit amid the lockdown, and he recently took to social media to show the results and flaunt his ripped physique.
Singer Guru Randhawa is keeping himself fit amid the lockdown, and he recently took to social media to show the results and flaunt his ripped physique.
Singer Guru Randhawa has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media. His last few photos have him shirtless and showing off his transformed beef.
He captioned his latest photo shared on Friday: "I'm Loving it."
This comes a day after he posted: "The CHAMP IS HERE. Thanks to my coach @mouyiefitness for believing in me and working more harder everyday for my transformation. It's just a beginning. Thanks to @dabbooratnani sir for helping us in photoshoot through Video call with my team @thewhitecollarfilms and giving us such a great picture. @makeupbyastha did great job like always. My Guru Nanak dev ji helped me everyday with more power."
On the work front, Guru is back on stage.
After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: "I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well."
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sooraj Pancholi Blasts Claims Sushant's Manager Was Expecting His Child And Salman Is Protecting Him
- Urvashi Rautela's Wedding Picture with Gautam Gulati Shocks Fans, Did They Really Get Married?
- PUBG Addict in Punjab Uses Rs 16 Lakh from Father’s Bank Accounts for in-app Purchases
- Fans or No Fans, Test Cricket is Pinnacle and Exciting: England's Ollie Pope
- Dear HUL, Great Work on Name Change with 'Glow & Lovely' But You Need Grammar Lessons