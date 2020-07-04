Take the pledge to vote

Singer Guru Randhawa Flaunts His Perfectly Toned Body In These Shirtless Pictures

Singer Guru Randhawa is keeping himself fit amid the lockdown, and he recently took to social media to show the results and flaunt his ripped physique.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Singer Guru Randhawa Flaunts His Perfectly Toned Body In These Shirtless Pictures
Singer Guru Randhawa is keeping himself fit amid the lockdown, and he recently took to social media to show the results and flaunt his ripped physique.

Singer Guru Randhawa has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media. His last few photos have him shirtless and showing off his transformed beef.

He captioned his latest photo shared on Friday: "I'm Loving it."

This comes a day after he posted: "The CHAMP IS HERE. Thanks to my coach @mouyiefitness for believing in me and working more harder everyday for my transformation. It's just a beginning. Thanks to @dabbooratnani sir for helping us in photoshoot through Video call with my team @thewhitecollarfilms and giving us such a great picture. @makeupbyastha did great job like always. My Guru Nanak dev ji helped me everyday with more power."

View this post on Instagram

I’m Loving it ❤️

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa) on

On the work front, Guru is back on stage.

After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: "I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well."

