Singer Pink Opens up About Covid-19 Battle with 3-Year-Old Son, Calls it 'Most Challenging'
Singer Pink on Mothers Day 2020 wrote an essay opening up about the struggles of battling Covid-19 with her 3-year-old son Jameson in March. The duo have since recovered.
Singer Pink on Mothers Day 2020 wrote an essay opening up about the struggles of battling Covid-19 with her 3-year-old son Jameson in March. The duo have since recovered.
Singer Pink and her three-year-old son Jameson had tested positive for the coronavirus in March and have since recovered. She says it was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience.
"Mother's Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children," she wrote in an essay, reports people.com.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
"To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a bad*** dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing."
The mom of two also detailed how parents are currently "defining a new normal" for their children, and added that "the virus knows no boundaries" and parts of the world may be just beginning to feel its effects.
Pink, who revealed in early April that she and her son battled the coronavirus, also reflected her own experience with the illness in her essay.
"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," Pink wrote.
"Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."
The singer added: "But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Asked Indian Mothers What Life Has Been Like During the Lockdown. This is What They Said
- Broadband Buying Guide: Spectra Plans Start at Rs 899, Speeds up to 1Gbps & Unlimited Voice Calls
- 'Made by Jains, No Muslim Staff': Chennai Bakery Draws Flak for Islamophobic Ad
- Anil Kumble Compares Fight Against Coronavirus to Second Innings of Test Match
- While We Showered Flowers, Canada Increased Salaries of Health Workers Fighting Covid-19