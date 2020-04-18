Singers Root for Virtual Concerts for Fans to Wash Away Lockdown Blues

With the extension of lockdown, artists have taken to social media for live concerts, which fans can enjoy from their homes. Zoom TV and Oaksmith Gold Glasses bring #WeekendLive featuring young, bright, multifaceted singer-songwriters offering music lovers a chance to be entertained as they practice social distancing.

As many live shows stay cancelled, platforms like #WeekendLive are pioneering efforts to build a work-from-home culture for the artists giving a platform to the emerging format for live music with #StayHome – House Concerts.

The initiative leverages “Live” feature of popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as some of India’s top talents perform from the safety of their homes, straight to that of their audiences.

Jasleen Aulakh will take up the center stage this week to wash away lockdown blues. She has her own unique style of fusing genres - from slow rock to contemporary sufi to country & folk, as she performs with her band at various international stages across the world.

She will be performing live through Zoom’s Facebook page on April 19 at 8 PM.

Indian Ocean, sufi singer Deveshi Sahgal and folk musician Kutle Khan have also been a part of #WeekendLive in the past weeks.

