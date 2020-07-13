Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Singing Therapeutic For Me, Says Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora recently talked about her hidden talent, she said that a lot of people don't know the fact that she can sing. The actress said that it is one of the most therapeutic things for her.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Singing Therapeutic For Me, Says Malaika Arora
credits - Malaika Arora instagram

Actress Malaika Arora says a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing".


Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."


She also shared her love for reality shows, saying: "I would never give up hosting reality shows, as I really enjoy working on them."


Talking about her bond with her son, the dancing diva said: "I would never check my son's phone without his permission."


"Because that's the pure bond and trust I've built with him," she said in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot.


Recently, Malaika has shared a "Make in India" home remedy to boost immunity.


"This is a true blue Make in India home remedy. Age-old traditional, tried and tested homemade immunity booster. Indian gooseberry (Aamla), fresh organic turmeric and ginger root with some Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns is all it takes to make this magic potion," she wrote on social media along with a video showing how to prepare it.


She continued: "For better results, ensure that your ACV is with mother and in its purest form. Just blend these ingredients together and enjoy its health boosting properties. With all the immunity booster clutter suddenly available in the in the name of Covid 19, stick to this homemade, quick and organic recipe for best results. #HomeRemedies #Malaika'sTrickOrTip #LoveYourGut #Malaika'sNuskha #HomeMadeWithLove."




Earlier, she had posted a throwback photograph of herself with her son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading