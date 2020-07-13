Singing Therapeutic For Me, Says Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora says a lot of people don't know the fact that she can "actually sing".







Talking about her hidden talent, Malaika said: "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me."







She also shared her love for reality shows, saying: "I would never give up hosting reality shows, as I really enjoy working on them."







Talking about her bond with her son, the dancing diva said: "I would never check my son's phone without his permission."







"Because that's the pure bond and trust I've built with him," she said in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot.







Recently, Malaika has shared a "Make in India" home remedy to boost immunity.







"This is a true blue Make in India home remedy. Age-old traditional, tried and tested homemade immunity booster. Indian gooseberry (Aamla), fresh organic turmeric and ginger root with some Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns is all it takes to make this magic potion," she wrote on social media along with a video showing how to prepare it.







She continued: "For better results, ensure that your ACV is with mother and in its purest form. Just blend these ingredients together and enjoy its health boosting properties. With all the immunity booster clutter suddenly available in the in the name of Covid 19, stick to this homemade, quick and organic recipe for best results. #HomeRemedies #Malaika'sTrickOrTip #LoveYourGut #Malaika'sNuskha #HomeMadeWithLove."











Earlier, she had posted a throwback photograph of herself with her son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones.