Sip Fresh Ginger Tea to Relax and Reap Amazing Health Benefits

A cup of fresh ginger tea to unwind and rejuvenate your mind and body is a good idea indeed. But do you know this refreshing drink possesses numerous health benefits too?

Just a cup of ginger tea made with boiling 4 to 6 peeled raw ginger slices in 2 cups of water for 20 minutes, with the addition of a dash of lime and honey; benefits your body in more ways than one.

Here are some of the medicinal benefits of ginger tea:

1. Cures motion sickness, nausea: Have ginger tea to get relief from dizziness, prevent cold sweats, vomiting tendency, and any such feeling of discomfort that results from motion sickness. Ginger soothes the nerves, enables you to deal with the sickness in a much better way. Volatile oil and phenol compounds called gingerol present in the ginger are highly effective in alleviating morning sickness and nausea.

2. Beneficial for heart: Ginger is known to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, prevent blood clots, improve blood circulation and minimize risks of heart attacks. Have ginger tea to ensure great heart health.

3. Relieves pain: Ginger tea is excellent to alleviate pain in joints from osteoarthritis, or menstrual cramps, headaches, sore muscles. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the body and provide relief from pain.

4. Boosts immunity: Antioxidant-rich ginger tea is great to ward off cold, flu, respiratory disorders. This drink's medicinal properties help fight infections, relieve stress, and pump up your body's immune system.

5. Improves digestion: Get your digestive enzymes activated with the consumption of this beverage. Apart from enhancing the flavour, relaxing your mind, ginger tea boosts digestion by aiding the absorption of food. Have warm ginger tea in the morning 30 minutes after a meal to keep acidity, bloating, constipation at bay.

So go ahead and enjoy the drink.