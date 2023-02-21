Spring’s arrival provides an excellent chance to improve your mixology skills. And what better way to begin than by crafting a warm, cozy throw while sipping on your favorite cocktail?

Take advantage of the remaining chilly days and peruse this selection of favored cocktails that are perfect for sharing with loved ones. Savour the last moments of winter with this compilation of popular cocktails curated by Arundeep Singla, the Chairman and Managing Director of Alcostar Group of Companies. Enjoy a sophisticated evening while staying warm and comfortable.

New York Sour

Ingredients

¼ cup Sherry Platinum Whisky

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon simple syrup

2 tablespoons fruity red wine

1 spoon lemon zest

Method

Begin by adding Sherry Platinum Whisky, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Seal the lid tightly and shake until the mixture is chilled and a frost forms on the shaker. This should take around 15 seconds. Then, strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with large ice cubes.

To finish, slowly pour the wine over the back of a spoon held just above the cocktail’s surface, allowing the wine to float on top of the glass. Next, pinch a lemon peel over the cocktail and run it around the rim of the glass. Use the peel as a garnish and serve immediately.

Tom Collins

Ingredients

2 ounces Barrister dry gin

1-ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Club soda, to top

Garnish: lemon wheel

Garnish: maraschino cherry

Method

To start, pour Barrister gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup into a Collins glass. Next, fill the glass with ice and add club soda on top. Stir the ingredients together. Finally, you may choose to garnish the drink with a lemon wheel and a maraschino cherry for added flavor and presentation. (This step is optional.)

Cape Cod

Ingredients

2 ounces Kiev Vodka

3 ounces’ cranberry juice

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method

Begin by adding ice cubes to a glass. Then, carefully pour in both the vodka and cranberry juice. Mix the ingredients thoroughly by stirring. As a final touch, garnish the drink with a lime wedge to add a pop of flavor and color. Serve and enjoy!

Also Read: From Bungalows to Bistros: The Trend of Transforming Heritage Buildings into Eateries

Peach Daiquiri

Ingredients

2-1/2 cups ice cubes

3 medium peaches, peeled and sliced

3/4 cup thawed frozen limeade concentrate

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup white rum

Peach slices, for garnish

Method

Prepare for Blending Assemble all ingredients in a blender. Close the lid and blend until a smooth and slushy consistency is achieved, approximately 30 seconds. Add a finishing touch and Serve Divide the blended frozen daiquiri equally into three glasses that have been chilled. Decorate each glass with a slice of peach and serve immediately.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here