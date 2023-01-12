Sip Into The New Year: The Perfect Gin Cocktails for January

When you think of winter cocktails, you probably imagine spiced rum, mulled wine, and other drinks with warm flavours. However, you may be surprised that some of the best winter cocktails feature gin.

Often thought of as a summer and spring drink, gin is great for winter sipping too. Natural juniper and pine flavours make gin cocktails a great pairing for winter as the spices and the florals mix well for the season. Read on to find your new favourite cocktail recipes perfect for the cold wave

Espuma De Maracuya by Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Mumbai

Ingredients

Gin 45 ml

Passion fruit puree 20 ml

Lime juice 20 ml

Method

Pour the gin along with passion fruit, and lime juice into a shaker

Add a few cubes of ice

Shake well and top it up wid soda

The Manzana

Ingredients

Gin 45 ml

Green apple syrup 20 ml

Lime juice 20 ml

Method

Add Gin, green apple syrup and lime juice into a shaker along with a few cubes of ice

Pour it over a layer of crushed ice for an enhanced taste

Flora Lavanda

Ingredients

Gin 45 ml

Lavender syrup 20 ml

Lime juice 20 ml

Method

Pour Gin, Lavender syrup, and lime juice into a shaker with cubes of ice

Shake well and pour it into a glass

Garnish it with edible flowers

Raj Kapoor by Pritam Restaurant, Mumbai

Ingredients

60 ml Gin

8-10 Coriander Leaves

2-3 Orange Chunks

60 ml Red Pepper Juice30 ml Fresh Tomato Juice

Sweet & Sour

2-3 Peanuts

2-3 Curry Leaves

Method: Shaken

Pran

Ingredients

45 ml Gin

15 ml Orange Liqueur

10 ml Ginger Syrup

15 ml Lime Juice

20 ml Simple Syrup

3-4 drops of Tabasco

60 ml Beetroot Juice

Rosemary

Method: Shaken

Skinny Witch: Lavender Spritz:

40ml Skull X vodka

15ml lemon juice

25ml Lavender syrup

1 egg white

top with Skinny Witch

Method: Shake Skull X vodka, lemon juice, lavender syrup and an egg white and double strain into a glass and top with Skinny Witch Brut. Garnish with lavender.

GiG Sundrop

Recipe

Pour GiG to the ice filled glass. Pour orange juice followed tonic water. Stir to mix. Garnish with an orange slice.

GiG Coco Oro

Recipe

Add GiG Nagpur Orange to the ice filled glass. Pour the coconut water into the glass. Stir to mix. Garnish with orange slice.

