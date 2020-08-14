Sirtfood Diet: How This Diet Can Help You Lose Weight in Three Weeks

A diet that allows you to indulge in red wine and dark chocolate would grab your attention immediately, right? Well, that’s precisely what the sirtfood diet does, and still promises to help you burn fat and lose weight. This is also the diet that Grammy-winning singer Adele reportedly used to lose weight recently, and it has become globally popular ever since. Here’s everything you need to know about this trendy new diet.

What are sirtfoods?

As a study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity in 2013 explains, sirtfoods are basically sirtuin-activating foods. Sirtuins are proteins that regulate metabolic function, inflammation and lifespan, and certain foods have the capacity to increase their levels in the body.

Although some research about sirtfoods can be found before 2016, it was in this year that the sirtfood diet was popularised by two British health consultants, Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten. What the sirtfood diet essentially does is combine the consumption of sirtfoods with calorie restriction, beginning with a three-week period.

How the diet works

Some of the most easily available and popular sirtfoods are kale, red wine, strawberries, onion, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate, matcha green tea, buckwheat, turmeric, walnuts, mejdool dates, capers and coffee. According to Goggins and Matten’s plan, the diet itself is divided into two phases.

Phase 1: Restrict your diet to 1,000 calories from one meal of sirtfoods and three green juices for the first three days. During the rest of week one, consume two green juices and two sirtfood meals per day.

Phase 2: During the next two weeks, one green juice and three sirtfood meals make up the daily meal plan.

If you’re wondering what a green juice is, it’s a blend of kale, arugula, green apple, celery, matcha green tea, parsley, ginger and lemon.

The idea after this jumpstart period is to continue with a diet made of sirtfoods for as long as possible. The creators of this diet insist that following it precisely activates the “skinny gene” and leads to quick weight loss while also maintaining muscle mass and protecting you from chronic diseases.

Is this diet effective?

Despite these claims, the fact is that very little research is available on sirtfoods currently to back the claims. The afore-mentioned study, for example, lists all the benefits of including sirtfoods in your diet - including the fact that these foods are packed with bioactive compounds, polyphenols and phytochemicals. It also explains how calorie restriction combined with sirtfood consumption can help prevent obesity, chronic diseases and early-onset ageing.

However, there is no data yet to prove that the sirtfood diet is any better than other calorie-restrictive diets, or even a lifespan-increasing diet like the Blue Zones diet.

For more information, read our article on Healthy foods to lose weight.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.