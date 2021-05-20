Sita Navami 2021: History, Significance, Auspicious Time and Rituals

Sita Navami or Janaki Navmi is celebrated to mark the birth of Goddess Sita, which according to the Hindu calendar falls on the Shukla Paksha on the Navami date in the lunar month of Vaishaka, which is May-June. On this day, married women observe fast for long life of their husbands and happiness, peace of their families. Both Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are worshipped on this day. Scriptures have it that fasting and worshiping on this day yields fruits of pilgrimage and charity.

Goddess Sita is also said to be an incarnation of Goddess Laxmi therefore, worshiping on Sita Navami drives in blessings from both goddesses. Women who are about to get married can also observe this fast.

When is Sita Navami being celebrated this year

The beginning of Sita Navami this year is from May 20 from 12:25 pm and it will conclude at 11:10 am on May 21. The ‘puja muhurat time has been carved out between 11:17 am to 1:54 pm on May 21.

How to go about the ‘Puja Vidhi’

Take a bath and begin your fasting before sunrise on the day of Sita Navami. Make the deity of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita bathe in the temple, and then worship them with sandalwood, dhoop, flowers, and fruit. One must either recite or hear Sita Navami Vrat Katha during their fast, Rama-Sita puja can also be performed to please the deity. Devotees can wear ‘12-Mukhi rudraksha beads on this day as they are ruled by Lord Rama. Another significance of wearing Rudraksha beads on Sita Navami as it purifies one’s inner self and strengthens willpower. Before offering bhog to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, devotees should perform ‘aarti.’

