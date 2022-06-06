Sital Sasthi 2022: Puja Vidhi, Significance and Timings

Sital Sasthi is observed to celebrate the marriage of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati. As per belief, the wedding took place in the Jyestha month, Shukla Paksha. Sital Sasthi is celebrated like a carnival where artists and other individuals from different walks of life showcase their talent keeping the festival as the theme.

One of the most celebrated events in India is the Sambalpur carnival celebrated in the Sambalpur district, Odisha. Not only do the devotees visit Sambalpur during the event but also tourists from around the world make this carnival grand.

Significance

Sital Sasthi is celebrated to commemorate the marriage of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati, as stated in the Siva Purana. According to the story of their marriage, Parvati performed rigorous puja for Lord Siva. Siva finally decided to marry Parvati on the eve of Jyestha Shukla Paksh Sasthi. Sital Sasthi also marks the start of the monsoon season. Farmers celebrate Sital Sasthi as it is the bringer of monsoons.

Puja Vidhi

Sital Sasthi festival is celebrated over five days. The first day is called “Patra Pendi” where the chosen family adopts Parvati. Two days later, Goddess Parvati’s idol arrives at the adopted parents’ house. As a part of the ritual, Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati are married in a grand procession with the devotees as a witness and the divine couple then go on a ‘Nagar Parikrama’.

This journey across the town is also known as “Sital Sasthi Yatra”. Many eunuchs participate in the ceremony as Lord Siva is also known as ‘Ardhanarishwara’.

Tithi and Sunrise/Sunset Timings

The Sun will rise at 05:23 am and set at 07:17 pm. The Sasthi tithi will begin at 04:53 am on June 5th and end at 06:40 am on June 6th.

