Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumar On Working With Arijit Singh And Imtiaz Ali

I have never kept the consideration of films, TV or web series when I am composing music,” says artiste Niladri Kumar about his approach towards composing music for the show Dr Arora. His track Mehram featuring Arijit Singh has garnered immense popularity on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Kumar says being a musician is a continuous learning process and it is an immensely enriching creative process. Excerpts from an interview:

What was the inspiration behind mehram?

In April 2020 while we were all experiencing a situation which was a first for all of us, I started a music series called Improvise. I had composed a melody back then and played it on my sitar. That music was called ‘Fragile’ since I felt there is a certain delicateness to this melody. Every melody comes from a certain corner of life experiences and emotions in general. Similarly it was with Mehram. But, what was very unique with this melody was that when I composed it on Sitar, I already and always knew that this had to be a song, sung by a male if this had to develop. I did not know when and how but what you hear now as Mehram, this is the back story. When Imtiaz had heard it for the first time, he had just said he would use it and that’s how Mehram happened.

How was it working with Imtiaz Ali?

Very rarely do you encounter a person who is not just great in his sphere of work but is also a magnet for others to do inspired work. For me, personally, all my interactions with him have been enriching and I have not just learnt from them but also been inspired to do things that can stand the test of time.

Are there different considerations when one composes a track for a web show?

I have never kept the consideration of films, TV or web series when I am composing music. I am just trying to emote the sentiment that the song needs to convey in the story and maybe set or take the narrative forward. Hence the effort for me is never decided by the medium, and that is not my focus. All these considerations come into play after the song is done. But it is the listeners and the audience who will eventually hear it regardless of the medium.

How was it working with Arijit Singh?

Indian Film Music a.k.a Bollywood music has had voices in every era almost every decade. We live in the era of the voice of the genius Arijit Singh now. He is a singer who I’d guess every composer, when they compose a melody which has to be sung with lyrics, has in mind. I see so many young boys almost trying to emulate his singing style and his voice which usually happens in every era when such a singer has made an impact. But I hope these young singers try and also find their own voice. Arijit Singh is not just a singer, he is a musician who plays several instruments and there is so much more to his personality which comes by when he sings.

How are creative differences solved when two stalwarts like you two work together?

Firstly, when I am doing music I never consider myself a stalwart. If you do that you are sure to encounter not only creative differences but also emotional ones. I am a student of music and I am continuously learning for each and every interaction I have while composing or playing music. Hence, the creative process is enriching and fruitful. Also, when you are working with an actual stalwart like Imtiaz Ali who has seen the world of storytelling and music at such a height that when you have a song that you compose and it exhilarates him, you know the path is right and maybe you just follow that till you are done.

Mehram is a truly special song and I feel it is one of those rare melodies where ‘ek baar sunoge toh sunte hi jaoge’ kind of feeling. I wish this song and the feeling that it can connect to reaches many many more listeners. Just to hear it once.

This weekend 23rd July is also special, as Imtiaz and I will be featuring on the popular reality show Superstar Singer 2, Saturday episode. When Aahista from laila majnu released many asked me to play it on the Sitar/Zitar but I hadn’t then. On this TV episode along with many surprises, I can reveal one that I will be playing a short piece on the TV show so be sure to watch TV this weekend.

